Dr. Mohammed Hadi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Hadi works at Hadi Medical Group in Long Beach, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.