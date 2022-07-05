Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
North Jersey Brain and Spine Center680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 342-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Hopefully he can get to the bottom of my neck, shoulder and horrible migraines.
About Dr. Mohammed Khan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
- 1487894820
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital-Complex & Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Fellowship
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- University of Rochester
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.