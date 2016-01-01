Dr. Mohammed Ezuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Ezuddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Ezuddin, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Goshen, IN.
Dr. Ezuddin works at
Locations
-
1
Goshen Heart & Vascular Center1855 S Main St Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ezuddin?
About Dr. Mohammed Ezuddin, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- English
- Male
- 1538588207
Education & Certifications
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ezuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ezuddin works at
Dr. Ezuddin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezuddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.