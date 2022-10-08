See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Mohammed Elkousy, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mohammed Elkousy, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center and Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Elkousy works at Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Dulles, VA, Gainesville, VA, Leesburg, VA and Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Fairfax
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 304, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7756
  2. 2
    Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Dulles
    24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 375, Dulles, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5118
  3. 3
    Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Gainesville
    7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 210, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5116
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Leesburg
    44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 345, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5115
  5. 5
    Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Reston
    1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 258, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stonesprings Hospital Center
  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2022
    I have been wanting to write Dr. Elkousy a note / testimonial for some time now. We were referred to MFAMA after our anatomy scan with our first son showed slow growth at 20 weeks. As first time parents having already suffered a pregnancy loss, we were extremely nervous and did not know what to expect. My husband and I just want our rainbow baby to be happy and healthy. Between the extremely detailed ultrasound scans, to answering all of our hypothetical questions, to helping us navigate our insurance, to keeping us informed of all of our options, to insight on genetics testing, Dr. Elkousy has kept an extremely stressful process transparent and reassuring. His breadth of knowledge is incredible given how many unknowns there can be with pregnancy. My husband and I cannot thank you enough for your compassion through this process. Please know that you have cared for and impacted our lives profoundly. Once again, thank you, thank you!
    Chelsea — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Mohammed Elkousy, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1366471948
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
    Residency
    • Allegheny General Hospital - Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio at Toledo
