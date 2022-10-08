Overview

Dr. Mohammed Elkousy, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Elkousy works at Maternal Fetal Associates of the Mid-Atlantic - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Dulles, VA, Gainesville, VA, Leesburg, VA and Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.