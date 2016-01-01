Dr. Mohammed El-Hunjul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Hunjul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammed El-Hunjul, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Cairo University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Greater Hartford Endocrinology Inc.85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3621Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- English
- 1154797975
- Cairo University Faculty of Medicine
