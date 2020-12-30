Dr. Mohammed Dallal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dallal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Dallal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Dallal, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Dallal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Critical Care Consultants Inc.1520 S Main St Ste 2, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 463-1589
- 2 2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 370, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 461-5815
-
3
Miami County Obgyn Associates LLC3130 N County Road 25A Ste 203, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 552-7038
-
4
Miami Valley Hospital1 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-2515
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dallal?
First visit was really good as he spent near 50 minutes with me and recommended CT as my history with smoking was very lengthy.Second visit went over CT results and recommends biopsy as things seen on CT were concerning.Great visits so far!!
About Dr. Mohammed Dallal, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1366434995
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dallal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dallal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dallal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dallal works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dallal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dallal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dallal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dallal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.