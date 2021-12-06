Overview

Dr. Mohammed Choudhury, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Choudhury works at Mohammed G. Choudhury Mdpa. in Lake City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.