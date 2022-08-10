See All Podiatric Surgeons in Detroit, MI
Dr. Mohammed Bazzi, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammed Bazzi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their residency with southeast michigan surgical

Dr. Bazzi works at Bazzi Podiatry in Detroit, MI with other offices in Dearborn Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bazzi Podiatry
    7633 E Jefferson Ave Ste 250, Detroit, MI 48214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 821-3338
  2. 2
    Bazzi Podiatry
    20526 Plymouth Rd Ste A, Detroit, MI 48228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 273-3780
  3. 3
    Bazzi Podiatry
    26031 W Warren St, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 563-0660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthritis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Flat Foot
Foot Conditions
Foot Pain
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fungal Nail Infection
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ulcer of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Best Doctor ! The experience was great and he solved the issue from first visit .
    Sarah — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Mohammed Bazzi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144537622
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • southeast michigan surgical
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Wayne State Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammed Bazzi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bazzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bazzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bazzi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

