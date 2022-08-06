Dr. Mohammed Bayasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Bayasi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Bayasi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Bayasi works at
Locations
Surgical Consultants of Northern Virginia1830 Town Center Dr Ste 101, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 385-0726
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was in sooo much pain and this Dr was the only one that showed compassion and urgency to have me get better. I had been dealing with this pain nearly a month until I was referred to Dr Bayasi. He did an emergency surgery that in itself took 85% of the pain away almost immediately. I would suggest him to anyone with colorectal issues. I can't say enough good things about him. He listens and understands you. He takes time to explain everything that is happening and his plans to handle it. Awesome.
About Dr. Mohammed Bayasi, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1871784058
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayasi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bayasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bayasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayasi works at
Dr. Bayasi has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Colectomy and Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bayasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayasi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayasi.
