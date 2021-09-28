Dr. Bawany has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Bawany, MD
Dr. Mohammed Bawany, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their residency with Lutheran Med Center
Dr. Bawany works at
Urgentmed Care716 S GOLDENROD RD, Orlando, FL 32822
Walk in Clinic Kissimmee3315 S Orange Blossom Trl, Kissimmee, FL 34746
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Adventhealth Orlando
Aetna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
I have to say coming to this place has been the best experience I've ever had when it comes to Covid testing. The staff was very friendly and professional. I have absolutely nothing negative to say about this visit. It took me longer to get to the place than to actually have the test done . Would definitely recommend this place and will most certainly will be coming back.
Internal Medicine
English, Albanian and Arabic
1679689590
Lutheran Med Center
Dr. Bawany accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bawany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bawany works at
Dr. Bawany speaks Albanian and Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bawany. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bawany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bawany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.