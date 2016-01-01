Dr. Mohammed Basha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Basha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Basha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Locations
North Florida Internal Medicine7485 SW 17th Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 333-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammed Basha, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1043312150
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basha accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basha has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basha speaks Hindi and Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Basha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basha.
