Dr. Mohammed Barazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Barazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sterling, VA. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Barazi works at
Locations
The Retina Group Of Washington21351 Ridgetop Cir Ste 140, Sterling, VA 20166 Directions (571) 365-7548
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I took my 92 yr old mother to him years ago and I now go to him. He is informative to talk with and he will answer any questions you have in a manner you can understand. Very friendly, professional and compassionate. I highly recommend Dr. Barazi.
About Dr. Mohammed Barazi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1447223888
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
- The George Washington U
