Overview

Dr. Mohammed Barawi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They completed their residency with So Il University School Of Med



Dr. Barawi works at GI Medicine Associates in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine), Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.