Overview

Dr. Mohammed Bah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County, Baptist Memorial Hospital Carroll County, Bolivar Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Bah works at MedFirst Primary Care in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.