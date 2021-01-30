See All Family Doctors in Manassas, VA
Dr. Mohammed Azim, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohammed Azim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Azim works at Emergency USA in Manassas, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emergency USA
    Emergency USA
8694 Centreville Rd, Manassas, VA 20110
(703) 257-1996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 30, 2021
    Very nice staff my first time going there they made me feel very welcome . Dr Azim is a very good doctor
    Makeshea barahona — Jan 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohammed Azim, MD
    About Dr. Mohammed Azim, MD

    Family Medicine
    39 years of experience
    English, Persian
    1467550236
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
