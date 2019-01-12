See All Hematologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Mohammed Azeem, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mohammed Azeem, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Azeem works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    120 Spalding Dr Ste 111, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 646-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Anemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 12, 2019
This guy is great! Knew my whole history when he walked in. Gave me info I hadn’t had before. Called me the next day with results. Helped me on many levels. He is young and fresh from training and on his game.
Becky Fiedler in Barrington, IL — Jan 12, 2019
About Dr. Mohammed Azeem, MD

  • Hematology & Oncology
  • English
  • 1144583030
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mohammed Azeem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Azeem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Azeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Azeem works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Azeem’s profile.

Dr. Azeem has seen patients for Anemia and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azeem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Azeem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azeem.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

