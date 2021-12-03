Overview

Dr. Mohammed Azaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Deccan College Of Med Science Ntr University Health Science Hyderabad Ap India and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Azaz works at Island Medical Care in Commack, NY with other offices in Ronkonkoma, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.