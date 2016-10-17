Dr. Ayoub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Ayoub, MD
Dr. Mohammed Ayoub, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Clear Lake Psychotherapy17625 El Camino Real Ste 490, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 335-0300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been going to Dr. Ayoub for 14 years with bi polar manic depression. He prescribed the right medicine and worked with me until the dosage was right. He continues to work with me to manage the dosage and my mental health care. I can honestly say his intervention in my care saved my life.
About Dr. Mohammed Ayoub, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1366561607
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Ayoub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoub.
