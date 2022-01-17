Dr. Mohammed Attar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Attar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Saint Marks Medical Center and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Locations
Mohammed Attar MD6550 Fannin St Ste 2123, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-3193
Medical Center Hospitalist Associates Pllc6560 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-3193
Methodist6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-3311MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Saint Marks Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Went through my medical history and familial history. I am statin intolerant so prescribed a new medication for cholesterol and asked to let him know about price and if he needed to do anything to get it approved. Very compassionate and knowledgeable. I can’t say enough good things about him and his staff
About Dr. Mohammed Attar, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1780722371
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Attar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attar has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Attar speaks Arabic.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Attar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.