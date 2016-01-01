Dr. Ashraf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Ashraf, MD
Dr. Mohammed Ashraf, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-4980
Uha Family Medicine Lab1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Mohammed Ashraf, MD
- Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Ashraf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashraf has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Colposcopy and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashraf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashraf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashraf.
