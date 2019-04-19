Dr. Mohammed Alsaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Alsaidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammed Alsaidi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Oakwood Neurology Associates Pllc18181 Oakwood Blvd Ste 203, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 982-5290
Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 982-5290
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Nice bed side manner. I trust what says and recommends. Easy to make appointments and never long wait. Office staff is great at taking care of loose ends and requests.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Alsaidi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alsaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
