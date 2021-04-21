Dr. Mohammed Alo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Alo, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, Henry County Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Cardiovascular Physicians Management LLC2409 Cherry St Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-3700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- Henry County Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health Defiance Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Absolutely loved this doctor and staff. Won't see anyone else. Very friendly and informative. Very polite. Knows his stuff. Explains everything. Doesn't order hundreds of tests.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
