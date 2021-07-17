Overview

Dr. Mohammed Allahrakha, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Florida Medical Center and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Allahrakha works at Sultan Foot & Ankle in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.