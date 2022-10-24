Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / DECCAN COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
Brookshire Rheumatology & Wellness Center16594 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 933-1944Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali is an excellent doctor in a city of mediocre doctors. I have had two other mediocre Rheumatologists in Tampa in the past few years when a fellow healthcare professional recommended him to me. He is up to date with all the newest tests for diagnosis and also offers complementary/integrative treatment options, if that is something you want to try. Dr. Ali is personable and truly cares. He gives you ample time and explains things very well. He is willing to not just jump straight to immunosuppressants. He thinks out-of-the box, which is rare these days. Additionally, he has worked me in (for both telehealth and in-person visits) when I have been flaring up.
About Dr. Mohammed Ali, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1962668574
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / DECCAN COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi and Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.