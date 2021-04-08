Overview

Dr. Mohammed Alhezayen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Alhezayen works at ATA Healthcare & Wellness in Frisco, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.