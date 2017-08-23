Dr. Mohammed Aldosari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldosari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Aldosari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Aldosari, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAEN / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
1
Cleveland Clinic Foundation Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (833) 989-2044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aldosari took his time to listen to my daughter and her concerns with the uncontrollable twitching in her hands. He discussed test results, making sure we understood everything completely and helped develop a plan of action. He has a fantastic personality and is extremely knowledgeable.
Dr. Aldosari works at
