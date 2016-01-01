Dr. Mohammed Alattar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alattar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Alattar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Alattar, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF AL-MUSTANSIRIYAH / MUSTANSIRIYAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alattar works at
Locations
Virginia Pulmonology and Critical Care4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 340, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 203-2644
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammed Alattar, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of MD Med Sys
- Harbor Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF AL-MUSTANSIRIYAH / MUSTANSIRIYAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alattar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alattar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alattar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alattar works at
Dr. Alattar has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alattar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alattar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alattar.
