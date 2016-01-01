Dr. Mohammed Al-Ourani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Ourani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Ourani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Al-Ourani, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, CAMC General Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Bruce Chertow Diabetes Center1249 15th St Ste 3000, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1000
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 526-2000
St Marys Medical Center Inc2900 1st Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 691-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammed Al-Ourani, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1245462290
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
