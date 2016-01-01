Dr. M Habeeb Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Habeeb Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. M Habeeb Ahmed, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
Kaaj Health Care200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 325, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 642-6538Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. M Habeeb Ahmed, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1770593105
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Jersey Shore Medical Center
- Osmania Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
