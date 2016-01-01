Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
Joliet Behavioral Health & Associates300 Republic Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-1440
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1275551871
Education & Certifications
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
