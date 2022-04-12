Overview

Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, CHWC Bryan Hospital, CHWC Montpelier Hosptial, Fulton County Health Center, Henry County Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital, Paulding County Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Arthritis & Rheumatism Center in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.