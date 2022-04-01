Dr. Mohammad Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Seminole, Mcalester Regional Health Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Locations
Midwest City - Suite 3008121 National Ave Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 737-9820
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Seminole
- Mcalester Regional Health Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Over the course of 7 years, he has literally saved my life. I appreciate him beyond words!!!
About Dr. Mohammad Ahmed, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1053460923
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
