Overview

Dr. Mohammed Afzal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rochelle Community Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Afzal works at Novacare Outpatient Rehab in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Vertigo and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.