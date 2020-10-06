Dr. Mohammed Abubaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abubaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Abubaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammed Abubaker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Marietta Rheumatology Assocs PC670 North Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 590-8328
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Love him!! I’ve been going to him for 20 years!!
About Dr. Mohammed Abubaker, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Rheumatology
Dr. Abubaker works at
