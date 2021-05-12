Dr. M Yahia Rahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Yahia Rahim, MD
Overview
Dr. M Yahia Rahim, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Aleppo University Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Rahim works at
Locations
-
1
Yahia Rahim M.D.200 W 19th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 409-3186
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahim?
Dr. Rahim has been our Pediatrician for over 19 years! Outside of my husband, and family, he is the longest relationship we’ve had :) He takes the time to listen to me AND our children!! He doesn’t push meds, He draws diagrams when needed, he serves children overseas via zoom after the office closes, he is truly such an incredible man. We are honored to call him OUR Dr!
About Dr. M Yahia Rahim, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1003897620
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Atlanta
- University Of Albertacanada
- McGill University Canada
- Aleppo University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahim works at
Dr. Rahim speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.