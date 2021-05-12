See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Panama City, FL
Dr. M Yahia Rahim, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. M Yahia Rahim, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Aleppo University Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

Dr. Rahim works at Yahia Rahim M.D. in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yahia Rahim M.D.
    200 W 19th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 409-3186

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 12, 2021
    Dr. Rahim has been our Pediatrician for over 19 years! Outside of my husband, and family, he is the longest relationship we’ve had :) He takes the time to listen to me AND our children!! He doesn’t push meds, He draws diagrams when needed, he serves children overseas via zoom after the office closes, he is truly such an incredible man. We are honored to call him OUR Dr!
    TS — May 12, 2021
    About Dr. M Yahia Rahim, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003897620
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Atlanta
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Albertacanada
    Residency
    Internship
    • McGill University Canada
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Aleppo University Medical School
    Medical Education

    Dr. M Yahia Rahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahim works at Yahia Rahim M.D. in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rahim’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

