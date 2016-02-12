Dr. Tabesh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammadreza Tabesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammadreza Tabesh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Locations


Cardiovascular Center of Tampa13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 104, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 972-5090


Adventhealth Lab2600 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 972-5090
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tabesh is absolutely wonderful. He explains things in layman's terms so non-medical persons can understand what is going on. He is very friendly and takes his time with every patient. That's why I don't mind waiting a little longer if necessary.
About Dr. Mohammadreza Tabesh, MD
Cardiology
20 years of experience
English
NPI: 1528131562
Education & Certifications
Shands
Duke Hosp Dumc
Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Interventional Cardiology

