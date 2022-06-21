Dr. Mohammedreza Rohaninejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohaninejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- CA
- Los Gatos
- Dr. Mohammedreza Rohaninejad, MD
Dr. Mohammedreza Rohaninejad, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammedreza Rohaninejad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
Dr. Rohaninejad works at
Locations
-
1
Mohammadreza Rohaninejad, MD14981 National Ave Ste 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 419-9179
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Adrenalectomy
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Procedure
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Biliary Drainage
- View other providers who treat Biliary Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Boerhaave's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Breast Augmentation
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Breast Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Colon and Rectal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatectomy
- View other providers who treat Hepatobiliary Surgery
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Resection
- View other providers who treat Liver Tumor
- View other providers who treat Lumpectomy
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mastectomy
- View other providers who treat Megacolon
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
- View other providers who treat Puncture Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Surgery
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Varicose Vein Procedure
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Whipple Procedure
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Rohaninejad?
An emergency visit to Good Sam, due to a Cholecystectomy, and Doctor Rohaninejad help us out. He explain everything before and after the surgery.
About Dr. Mohammedreza Rohaninejad, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1912139528
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohaninejad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohaninejad accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohaninejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rohaninejad works at
Dr. Rohaninejad has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohaninejad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rohaninejad speaks Persian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohaninejad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohaninejad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohaninejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohaninejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.