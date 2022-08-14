Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razeghinejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD
Overview
Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD is an Optometrist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Optometry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Shiraz University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Razeghinejad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spaeth, Katz, Myers & Thomas840 Walnut St Ste 1110, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Razeghinejad?
Amazing doctor, kowledeable, patient and kind. Wonderful experience!
About Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD
- Optometry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1154705796
Education & Certifications
- Shiraz University Medical Center
- Shiraz University Medical Center
- Shiraz University Medical Center
- Shiraz University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razeghinejad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razeghinejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razeghinejad works at
Dr. Razeghinejad speaks Persian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Razeghinejad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razeghinejad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razeghinejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razeghinejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.