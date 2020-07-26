Overview

Dr. Mohammad Zubair, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University Roseau and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Bayonne Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Zubair works at Office of Mohammad A Zubair NBIMC in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

