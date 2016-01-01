Dr. Mohammad Zia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Zia, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Zia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Humble, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Hosp &amp;amp; Med Ctr
Dr. Zia works at
Locations
North Houston Nephrology19502 McKay Dr Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 317-3834
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammad Zia, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1679570139
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hosp &amp;amp;amp; Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zia has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
