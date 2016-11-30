Overview

Dr. Mohammad Zgheib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Zgheib works at New York Cardio Care PLLC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Limb Swelling and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.