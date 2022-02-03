Overview

Dr. Mohammad Zeibo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Zeibo works at Neurology and Sleep Center in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.