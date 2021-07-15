Dr. Zaman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Zaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Zaman, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dhaka Med College and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Zaman works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Success410 Lakeville Rd Ste 209, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 488-5050
-
2
OBH Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine1 Brookdale Plz Ste 107, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-5236MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Metropolitan Center for Sleep Medicine9413 Flatlands Ave Ste 205W, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 257-5544
-
4
West Side Podiatric Association LLC137 W 96th St, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 749-7400Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
5
West Side Medical639 W End Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 749-7400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaman?
Excellent doctor. Very intelligent and kind. He made me feel better than I have in the last 10 years. thank you
About Dr. Mohammad Zaman, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
- 1477597367
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hopsital Med Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Med Center
- Dacca Med Coll Hosp
- Dhaka Med College
- Dhaka College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaman works at
Dr. Zaman speaks Bengali, Hindi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.