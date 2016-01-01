Overview

Dr. Mohammad Yousaf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER / RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM-FRANKLIN and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yousaf works at South Charleston Cardiology Associates in South Charleston, WV with other offices in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.