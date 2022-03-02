Overview

Dr. Mohammad Younus, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Younus works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.