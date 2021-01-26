See All Family Doctors in Olympia Fields, IL
Overview

Dr. Mohammad Wadud is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. 

Dr. Wadud works at Franciscan St. James Health Family Care Center of Olympia Fields in Olympia Fields, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Saint James Health Olympia Fields Campus
    20201 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 747-4000
    Monday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Tuesday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Wednesday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Thursday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Friday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Saturday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Sunday
    12:45am - 8:00am
    Fpn
    3700 W 203rd St Ste 301, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 679-2850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
HIV Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
HIV Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wadud?

    Jan 26, 2021
    Dr. Wadud is very attentive and thorough. He did not rush through my appointment. He addressed all of my questions and concerns.
    Maureen Kelly — Jan 26, 2021
    About Dr. Mohammad Wadud

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831622141
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wadud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wadud works at Franciscan St. James Health Family Care Center of Olympia Fields in Olympia Fields, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wadud’s profile.

    Dr. Wadud has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

