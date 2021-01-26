Dr. Wadud accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammad Wadud
Dr. Mohammad Wadud is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL.
Franciscan Saint James Health Olympia Fields Campus20201 Crawford Ave, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 747-4000Monday12:45am - 8:00amTuesday12:45am - 8:00amWednesday12:45am - 8:00amThursday12:45am - 8:00amFriday12:45am - 8:00amSaturday12:45am - 8:00amSunday12:45am - 8:00am
Fpn3700 W 203rd St Ste 301, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2850
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Wadud is very attentive and thorough. He did not rush through my appointment. He addressed all of my questions and concerns.
Dr. Wadud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
