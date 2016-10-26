Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaseemuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Villa Park, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Kidney Consultants1634 S Ardmore Ave Ste 100, Villa Park, IL 60181 Directions (630) 424-0319
Kidney Consultants1865 N Neltnor Blvd Ste B, West Chicago, IL 60185 Directions (630) 847-7880
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
My mom has been a patient of Dr. Vaseemuddin for 2 years. She is diabetic and with end-renal disease. We couldn't ask for a better physician who is competent, but most importantly has compassion and empathy. He looks at you as a human being first rather than a patient/business. He is very thorough and detailed oriented. He takes the time to explain the situation and provide treatment options and its pros and cons. He goes beyond what is expected of him and has a very calming demeanor.
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Indiana Medical College / School of Medicine of Purdue University
- Cook County Hospital
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Vaseemuddin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaseemuddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaseemuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaseemuddin has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Dehydration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaseemuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaseemuddin speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaseemuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaseemuddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaseemuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaseemuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.