Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ursani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Ursani works at
Locations
-
1
Millennium Oncology22710 Professional Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 805-3783Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Millennium Physicians506 Graham Dr Ste 120, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 805-3784Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ursani?
I have been a patient of Dr. Ursani for many years now and I must say that he is simply the best. Unfortunately, his front office staff leaves much to be desired. As a patient, I should be able to walk into a doctor's office and be greeted by a friendly staff at each visit. A smile conveys a thousand words and can make a difference in the lives of people facing challenges and especially life threatening illnesses. If I call the office, it's only because I need to schedule an appointment, request a prescription refill or access an important document. I called about 6 minutes before they went to lunch and was placed on hold which was no issue however, I was on hold for almost 10 minutes and then the call went to voicemail. I left a message and called back about an hour later, someone picked up and then hung up the call...that happened 2 more times. I then called to speak with the office manager and left yet another voicemail message. Dr. Ursani is a good man and this is unfortunate.
About Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Sindhi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1083031421
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Col of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine In Houston
- Seton Hall of Health and Medical Sciences|St Francis Hosp & Med Ctr
- St Francis Hosp &amp;amp; MC|St Francis Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ursani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ursani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ursani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ursani works at
Dr. Ursani has seen patients for Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ursani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ursani speaks Sindhi, Spanish and Urdu.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ursani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ursani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ursani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ursani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.