Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD

Rheumatology
5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Ursani works at Millennium Oncology in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Oncology
    22710 Professional Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3783
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Millennium Physicians
    506 Graham Dr Ste 120, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3784
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform".

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Osteoarthritis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arteritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Paget's Disease Chevron Icon
Periodic Fever - Aphthous Stomatitis - Pharyngitis - Adenitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Ursani for many years now and I must say that he is simply the best. Unfortunately, his front office staff leaves much to be desired. As a patient, I should be able to walk into a doctor's office and be greeted by a friendly staff at each visit. A smile conveys a thousand words and can make a difference in the lives of people facing challenges and especially life threatening illnesses. If I call the office, it's only because I need to schedule an appointment, request a prescription refill or access an important document. I called about 6 minutes before they went to lunch and was placed on hold which was no issue however, I was on hold for almost 10 minutes and then the call went to voicemail. I left a message and called back about an hour later, someone picked up and then hung up the call...that happened 2 more times. I then called to speak with the office manager and left yet another voicemail message. Dr. Ursani is a good man and this is unfortunate.
    About Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Sindhi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1083031421
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Col of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine In Houston
    Residency
    • Seton Hall of Health and Medical Sciences|St Francis Hosp &amp; Med Ctr
    Internship
    • St Francis Hosp &amp;amp;amp; MC|St Francis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ursani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ursani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ursani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ursani has seen patients for Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ursani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ursani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ursani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ursani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ursani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

