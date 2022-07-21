Overview

Dr. Mohammad Tariq, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Tariq works at Dfw Sports Medicine Pllc in McKinney, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX, Frisco, TX and Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.