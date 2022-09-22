Overview

Dr. Mohammad Taj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Taj works at IPC Healthcare in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.